The First Division championship took centre stage at the Cottonera Sports Complex this weekend as the Malta Volleyball Association season continued.

There were no matches from the women’s Super League scheduled for this weekend but action focused on the Division One, with two matches played on Saturday.

In the opening match, Mġarr Volley eased past Birkirkara Yellows 3-0.

The second match from the second-tier was far more hard-fought as Paola Yes2Health Fitness Club had to dig deep into their reserves to overcome the challenge of Swieqi Phoenix EY 3-2.

The First Division Championship resumes next Saturday when Paola Yes2Health Fitness plays Depiro while BKVC Reds face BKVC Yellows.

