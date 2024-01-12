Picnic benches in Dwejra on the outskirts of Mġarr were stolen during the Christmas period.

Poles used to cordon off a picnic area in the scenic area were also vandalised.

On Friday, Ambjent Malta, who take care of the Dwejra site, said they were repairing the damage.

Asked for comment, a spokesperson for the entity said the area is often vandalised.

"Sometimes signs are torn down on the same day we put them up," she said.

The spokesperson said that garbage, remnants of fire pits and even mattresses are often dumped in Dwejra.

Poles that cordon off areas for children are also sometimes run over by vehicles, she said.

A bench that was meant for public use appears to have been stolen she said.