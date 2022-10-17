An Mġarr restaurant has taken a controversial decision to ban any customers under 18 years of age, a decision the establishment believes will create a more “peaceful and tranquil” vibe.

Announcing the change in policy in a Facebook post on Monday, the management of Bohini, a small café bistro, said it will no longer accept people under the age of 18.

The decision sparked criticism, with many customers saying they will no longer go to the cafe.

“What a shame, was one of our favourite places, I guess not anymore!” one client commented.

“It was my son’s favourite place to visit, and we were frequent clients. Children can behave better than some adults sometimes,” another wrote.

Another described the decision as “very stupid and arrogant”.

While many shunned the new rule, some supported Bohini’s decision, saying it is positive to have places that are ‘children-free’.

Over the years, a number of bars and restaurants globally have implemented strict children's bans, yet it is rarely adopted in Malta. On the contrary, many catering establishments promote their ‘child-friendly’ policies.

Staff face disrespect when parents are confronted

Reacting to the feedback on their post, Bohini later posted an explanation as to why they made that decision.

They said it was not an “easy decision to make”, but one that was necessary to establish a peaceful and tranquil setting.

“We are aware that not all children should be put under the same umbrella, but unfortunately when dealing with issues like these, the good has to always suffer with the bad,” it wrote.

They explained that the establishment only had 14 tables in a limited area, and many times have faced children running around the restaurant and left unattended.

“This is a danger both for our staff trying to carry out their job, as well as for the children themselves. This also tends to annoy other customers visiting us at that time, who like to come here for the peaceful and tranquil vibes.”

Another reason Bohini decided to not allow children in their establishment is due to the “disrespect” they face when trying to confront parents.

They said while some parents understood the staff's concerns, others have written false reviews, “bad mouth” the staff or insulted their sexuality.

“Such a decision cannot be liked by everyone. It is important to keep in mind that everyone has his or her own point of view, but we have taken this action based on the primary reason Bohini first opened its doors, that is to create a welcoming, peaceful, calm environment people can enjoy with friends as well as make new friends here!”

Bohini thanked for everyone's feedback and sent "lots of love" to their regular children customers, who they said will be missed.