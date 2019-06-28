Firefighters were dispatched to the Mġarr countryside on Friday afternoon following reports that a fire was spreading across an open area close to a construction site.



Residents quickly tried to bring the flames under control but it took two Civil Protection Department units working for almost two hours until the fire was completely doused.



The fire began when a mound of rubbish was set alight, a CPD spokesman said. It was reported at around 1.05pm.

A police spokesperson said they had no information about the people responsible for starting the fire.