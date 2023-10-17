A planning application seeking the construction of a sheep farm in rural Mġarr has sparked concern among residents, who fear the development will further encroach on agricultural land in the locality.

Application, PA/05308/23, filed by Albert Picco and architect Tancred Mifsud, seeks to build a sheep farm on a plot off Triq tal-Armaġġ, with related ancillary facilities, a gate and the restoration of the surrounding rubble walls.

The site spans 4,612 square metres, with the two proposed buildings on the land set to take up 220sqm and 100sqm.

The application has attracted objections from residents who expressed concerns that the development would result in the unnecessary take-up of agricultural land outside the development zone.

Heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa has also objected to the development, saying that, as proposed, the development would be in breach of planning policies that aim to protect the arable land and the rural landscape.

“The structures are proposed at a substantial distance from the main access to the site resulting in a greater extent of take-up and formalisation of agricultural land that extends far beyond the built footprint of the structures being proposed,” they said.

“This land will no longer be available for arable farming.”

They also pointed out that the site lies just 165 metres away from the Ta’ Ħaġrat Temples, scheduled as a Class A site of archaeological importance.

I intend to follow planning policy to the letter and wants to do things the right way - Applicant Albert Picco

The Mġarr local council has also objected to the application, saying that the applicant is not registered with the Veterinary Regulation Directorate and that, presently, the application lacks adequate information to be assessed by the rural policy and design guidelines.

“If permitted, the application would not be in the interests of agriculture and would have adverse environmental as well as health and safety impacts and would compromise the character and visual amenity of this part of the rural area,” the council said.

RELATED STORIES 'It’s a hotel, but for sheep': farmer, architect on Bidnija development

The Environment and Resources Authority has also objected to the application, saying it would add built structures in ODZ, alter the site’s rural character and introduce new walls to enclose the site as well as commit more land than is reasonably required.

Applicant: I am not planning anything not related to sheep

Planning applications for sheep farms have long been flagged by activists as being ripe for abuse, with many fearing that applicants seek to obtain permits for farms in rural areas only to later turn around and develop them into residences or commercial projects.

In comments to Times of Malta, applicant Picco said that, while he understands people’s concerns with the proposed farm, given the emergence of abusive applications, he has no intention of turning the land into a residence or mega development and is simply pursuing a love of cheese making.

“I have no intention of building some ridiculous tower or a block of flats, or even a villa. I am not planning anything that isn’t related to sheep on this site,” he said.

Picco, who is a chef by profession and teaches at the Institute of Tourism Studies, said that he is embarking on the project to pursue cheese making. He also said he intends to plant an olive grove on the property and eventually branch into making olive oil.

He added that he intends to follow planning policy to the letter and wants to do things the right way.