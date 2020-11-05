Mġarr United and Swieqi United cancelled each other out in their direct clash on Match day five of the BOV Women’s League.

With leaders Birkirkara absent from this week’s slate of fixtures due to their UEFA Women’s Champions League commitments, Mġarr and Swieqi had the opportunity to move top and open a three-point lead.

At the end, the Greens and the Oranges had to satisfy themselves with a point each that propels them both at the top, with 10 points each after five games. Birkirkara drop into second place, with nine points but with two games in hand.

