Mġarr United have been one of the recent revelations in the Maltese women’s game.

The Greens have emerged as one of the title challengers in the past two seasons and have also reached the final of the women’s KO in the last two years.

For all the quality they have, it was only a matter of time before they affirmed themselves as one of the elite clubs in the domestic scene.

While previously it was always about the rivalry between Birkirkara and Hibernians, Mġarr had started to have a say in the league’s fate by snatching points from either the Stripes or the Paolites.

Chase for their first major silverware will continue this season in what is being indicated as a fundamental year for the Greens’ aspirations.

One of the team’s leaders is Brenda Borg, who despite her young age, is one of the most experienced players in Raymond Vella’s side.

Borg, who is also part of the Malta national team and was involved in the brave display against Italy in the recent Euro 2021 qualifier, explained that recent disappointments play a key role in their growth as a team.

“I think that this season we have made a further step towards becoming competitive enough to dethrone Birkirkara,” Borg told Times of Malta.

“Despite not winning any trophies last season, the experience of being so close can be an advantage for us. In addition, the new signings have integrated quickly into our team and this will only boost our chances. Having competition for places can only help players to become more motivated.”

Last week, the Greens beat Kirkop United 4-0 in their season opener with newly-signed Francesca Chircop among the scorers.

For Borg, winning was important but producing a positive display was another objective for them in order to set the tone right from the start.

“It was fundamental for us to start the campaign with a victory but it was also important to have a positive display,” she explained.

“The season opener is always key as it lays the foundation for the rest of the season, hence such a result and performance has injected a lot of confidence into our team.

Stripes face Kirkop

Matchday two comes to an end with defending champions Birkirkara taking on Kirkop United, at the Dingli Ground.

Melania Bajada’s team opened their title quest on a high with a big win over Hibernians. Newly-signed Loza Abera did not take long to showcase her qualities when netting a brace on her debut.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Constantino’s Kirkop United lost to Mġarr United on the opening week.

The Reds might not be tipped to challenge for the title, but will be looking to give Birkirkara a hard time.

Elsewhere, Hibernians and Swieqi United take on each other after headlining the women’s transfer window with numerous players making the move from the Paolites to the Oranges, including Malta skipper Dorianne Theuma who was confirmed by Swieqi last week.

Playing today



Mosta Ground

Mosta vs Mġarr United - 20.15

Mġarr Ground

Hibernians vs Swieqi United - 20.15

Tomorrow

Dingli Ground

Kirkop United vs Birkirkara - 20.15

MD2 bye: Raiders, Għargħur.