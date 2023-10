Mġarr United will test their title ambitions when they face Swieqi United in the Assikura Women’s League highlight match of the weekend.

The Greens sit top of the table having secured four victories in their opening five league outings.

The non-winning game was a thrilling 3-3 draw against Hibernians when Mġarr cancelled a two-goal deficit to salvage a point in the second half.

More details on SportsDesk.