Mġarr United have announced the arrival of Brazilian defensive midfielder Luana Vitoria Cabral, on Thursday.

Cabral’s arrival will help them fill the spot in front of their defensive backline with coach Michael Mangion often making use of a single pivot in both his trademark 4-1-4-1 and 4-4-2 shapes.

The 23-year-old has been training and featuring in pre-season friendlies but was not registered in time ahead of last week’s women’s league opener against San Ġwann which the Greens won 2-1.

