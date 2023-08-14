Mġarr United women’s team have bolstered their backline with the arrival of a Moldova international defender, the club announced.

The Times of Malta had reported that Mġarr were on the verge of bringing in Anastasia Sivolobova after the Moldova player featured in their first pre-season friendly against Valletta FC, a couple of weeks ago.

Sivolobova, 25, was most recently on the books of Kazakhstan club Tomiris Turan after spells in Cyprus at Aris Limassol, Portugal’s A-dos-Francos and Yatran Bazis of Ukraine.

