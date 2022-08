Mġarr United women’s team have added another defensive piece to their squad after announcing the signing of Chantelle Grech.

Grech becomes Mġarr’s fourth signing in this summer transfer window after the arrivals of midfielder Kathryn Ellul, forward Yulya Carella and former Malta women captain Rebecca D’Agostino, who came out of retirement and plays mainly as a defender.

