Mġarr United women’s side have bolstered their squad with the arrival of two Moroccan players during this January transfer window.

The Greens announced the signatures of Chaaima Tourki, 18, and 21-year-old Rabeb Oumaima Mhalli.

Both players have been registered and should be available for selection as Mġarr United face Raiders Lija in an Assikura Women’s League game, on Wednesday night.

More details on SportsDesk.