Mġarr United women’s player Brenda Borg has been awarded the Player of the Month award for March 2022. This is the first time that Borg has claimed this accolade and the second Mġarr player to do so after Amber Grech.

The Malta women’s international contributed to Mġarr’s games during the month of March with seven goals with the Greens winning three of their five league fixtures.

Borg, who is also Mġarr’s captain scored in their 5-0 win against San Ġwann before finding the net six times in the 13-0 victory over Mtarfa.

