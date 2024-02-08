STA LUCIA 3

Sena 55

Hulk 90

Mrdja 96

MĠARR UNITED 3

Ebisindor 38

Zammit 76, 101

(Mgarr win 4-3 on penalties)

It was a difficult night for Premier League side Santa Lucia as they succumbed to a defeat by penalties against Mġarr United, from the Amateur League.

The Saints had the opportunity to take the lead on 22 minutes when they were awarded a penalty, which, however, was missed by Abraham Temitope.

Mġarr punished their opponents for that miss as they took the lead through Christian Saint Ebisindor on 38 minutes.

Sta Lucia managed to draw level ten minutes into the second half through Lucas Silva.

