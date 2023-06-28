Mġarr United have unveiled their first summer signing as they bring in promising goalkeeper Giulia D’Antuono.

D’Antuono, 19, is one of the most highly-rated players in women’s game right now and arrives at the back of a spell at Raiders Lija – now merged with Valletta FC.

The announcement comes just one day after the Greens announced that coach Michael Mangion will remain at the helm of the club for the third consecutive season.

