A comeback victory against Hibernians helped Mġarr United bounce back from their narrow defeat against reigning champions Birkirkara in last week’s Assikura Women’s League fixture.

The Greens halted Hibernians’ perfect start, joining them and Raiders Lija on six points albeit the latter have one game in hand.

Club captain Brenda Borg scored her fifth goal of the season to level Yolande Attard’s opener for Hibernians before a second-half brace from newly-signed Kelly Agius Pace and Abigail Camilleri handed the three points to the Greens.

