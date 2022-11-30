Mġarr United women’s team captain Brenda Borg has won the first Assikura Women’s League Player of the Month award for season 2022-23.

The first award of the new campaign, sponsored by Assikura Insurance Brokers PCC Limited, covers the months of September and October with Borg featuring in four matches for the Greens. Mġarr United picked up six points following victories against San Ġwann and Hibernians with the Malta international midfielder capping a series of fine performances with five goals, including four against the Saints.

“I am very pleased to win the first Assikura Women’s League Player of the Month award for season 2022/23,” Borg said.

“Although this is an individual award, it belongs to the entire Mġarr United team and technical staff as without their support, this would not have been possible.

“Awards like these increase my motivation to work harder and give my all in training and on the pitch to reach our objectives as a team.”

Click here for full story