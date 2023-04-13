The Malta Gaming Authority is closely monitoring the industry for compliance and player protection after reporting a record-high number of players in H1 2022.

The authority has announced that it has recorded a record-high number of players on Malta-licensed sites in the first half of 2022. With 1.56 million registered players, this is a 15.8% increase in active player accounts year-over-year. This surge in online gaming popularity can be attributed to the impact of the pandemic, which has caused a shift towards digital entertainment.

Malta's iGaming regulations are known to be some of the most advanced and comprehensive in the world, providing operators with a stable and secure platform to operate from. This regulatory framework has attracted some of the world's largest online gaming companies to Malta, including Bet365, which has a market share of 25.6% in Q1 2022 according to the Malta Gaming Authority.

The online gaming industry has been growing steadily for years, and this trend has only intensified since the start of the pandemic. The MGA has been closely monitoring the industry to ensure compliance with regulations and to protect players from harm. The surge in player numbers has highlighted the need for responsible gambling measures to protect players from gambling-related harm.

The MGA's commitment to responsible gambling has been reflected in the industry's performance. In H1 2022, the online casino sector recorded a revenue of €491.4m, up 30.8% YoY. This growth in revenue is a testament to the MGA's efforts to ensure a safe and responsible gaming environment.

In an effort to prevent gambling-related harm, the MGA has required operators to monitor markers of harm, such as large deposits, excessive play, and signs of addiction. Operators must also implement responsible gaming measures and report any suspicious activity to the MGA.

The MGA has launched several initiatives to promote responsible gambling, including a self-exclusion scheme that allows players to exclude themselves from gambling sites for a set period. The committee has also launched a responsible gambling campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the risks associated with gambling and promote responsible gambling practices.

In 2021, the MGA launched its Player Support Unit, which provides players with free, confidential support and advice. The unit provides players with access to trained professionals who can offer guidance on problem gambling, financial difficulties, and mental health concerns.

The MGA has also announced that it is exploring the development of a voluntary Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) code for the iGaming industry.

The code would provide guidelines for companies to operate in a socially responsible and environmentally sustainable manner. The MGA is collaborating with industry stakeholders to create the code and hopes that it will encourage companies to prioritize ESG issues.