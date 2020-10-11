On Sunday, October 17, 1920, the baptistery of Senglea’s collegiate church witnessed the baptism of a baby boy. Canon Joseph Adami, archpriest of Senglea, poured holy water on the head of the baby, born two days earlier, to Carmelo Buontempo and Victoria née Ferro, and named Amans, Michael, Joseph, Nicolaus and Marius.

Amante was brought up in Cospicua where the family lived until 1938 when they moved to Valletta, and evacuated to Xagħra, Gozo, during the war years. He was educated at the Lyceum (1932-1934), at the Archbishop’s Seminary (1934-1939) and at the Gozo Seminary (1939-1943). He also studied at the Royal University of Malta between 1943 and 1946.

The chasuble that Fr Amante wore at his first solemn Mass.

On September 1, 1946, he was ordained priest by Mgr Emmanuel Galea, Auxiliary Bishop and Vicar General, at St Paul’s Shipwreck collegiate church, Valletta.

Buontempo celebrated his first solemn Mass on Sunday, September 15, 1946, at the same church. For that day, he wore a white lamé chasuble richly embroyered with gold thread. It was his parents’ gift for the occasion.

On April 18, 2001, he personally donated this chasuble to the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM) to be dressed on the wax figure of St George Preca exhibited behind the main altar of the church of the Miraculous Medal in Blata l-Bajda, and on the sarcophagus enclosing the remains of the first canonised Maltese saint.

After his ordination, he continued his studies at the University of Nottingham, England (1946-47). While there, Fr Amante served as pastor and spiritual director of the Catholic Evidence Guild at the Cathedral of St Barnabas.

Back in Malta, he taught English at the Seminary (1947-1949). Between 1949 and 1953 he resumed his studies at the Pontifical Lateran University, Rome, obtaining a Doctorate in Canon and Civil Law. In 1954, he obtained an Advocate Diploma of the Sacra Romana Rota after completing another three-year course at the Studium of the same Apostolic Tribunal. In 1951, he served as interpreter and assistant secretary during the First International Catholic Congress on Problems of Rural Life at Castelgandolfo.

In 1952, Fr Amante was appointed Canon of St Paul’s Shipwreck collegiate, Valletta, serving as chancellor (1956-1961) and dean (1964-1987) in the same collegiate chapter. In 1959 he was made an examiner of Canon Law at the Archbishop’s Curia, and in 1961, a member of the Deputation of Marriage Legacies in the same Curia. In 1962, with the creation of the Maltese government under the new Constitution, he was selected as chaplain of the House of Representatives (1962-1971).

The Buontempo family

In 1963, Canon Buontempo was appointed Perpetual Curate of St Paul’s Shipwreck parish, being chosen from among the canons of the collegiate chapter. The said office was equivalent to that of any other parish priest entrusted with the pastoral care of those living in the parish.

The archbishop confirmed Canon Buontempo after establishing that, according to Canon Law, he had the qualifications required for this office. Not only was he confirmed but because of his academic qualities he was exempted from the examination usually carried out.

Mgr Buontempo was highly sought after for his writings

On the occasion of the feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck on February 10, 1964, his first as curate, Buontempo issued a fervent appeal to the faithful entrusted to his care, urging everyone to come closer on the day of the feast, to listen to the words of the Archbishop in the Lent pastoral letter. He also exhorted the members of the Catholic associations in the parish to work hand in hand with him for the benefit of the parish.

Although he never interrupted his foreign cultural contacts, his zeal for priestly ministry never diminished. He continued to work in the field of the apostolate through preaching, lecturing and hearing confession. Towards the end of 1966 his term as curate came to an end.

In 1967, and within just three months, Canon Buontempo suffered the passing away of both his beloved parents. While his mother Victoria died on July 7, the end of his father Carmelo’s earthly life came on October 15.

Part of the ceremony when Fr Amante was made canon at St Paul’s Shipwreck collegiate church.

In 1978, Buontempo relinquished his post as canon of St Paul’s Shipwreck collegiate and was appointed, by Pope John Paul II, Cappellano di Sua Santità with the title of monsignor.

Mgr Buontempo together with Ġuża Mifsud. Photo: Leħen Il-Girgenti, January 2015

Mgr Buontempo was co-founder of the Għaqda tal-Madonna tal-Konsagrazzjoni (Movement of Our Lady of Consecration). He was in direct contact with Ġuża Mifsud, who is said to have experienced visions of Our Lady at Girgenti, limits of Siġġiewi. He first met Ġuża on March 26, 1984, and was instrumental in supporting her to start speaking about Our Lady under the title of Girgenti.

He also drew up the statute for the movement. As spiritual director of the committee, he performed his responsibilities with utmost rectitude. As long as his health allowed, he was regularly present during prayer meetings held at Girgenti and addressed the congregation with meticulous and thoughtful words.

Mgr Buontempo was highly sought after for his writings. He was a member of the council of the Association for the Propagation of the Maltese Language (Xirka għat-Tixrid tal-Ilsien Malti). He wrote some short plays and novels in Maltese that as yet are not published.

The play Il-Kuraġġ ta’ Missier (The Courage of a Father), in three acts, may be seen as an autobiography. In it, the author himself is shadowed by many images, episodes and events, and while reading the text one feels that it is very true to life; indeed, the actual experiences of a family that bore trials and tribulations.

In 1975, Buontempo founded the Għaqda Poeti Maltin (Maltese Poets Association) and was appointed its president during the first general meeting. He served in this post till 2000 (25 years). He was then appointed honorary president.

Four of Mgr Buontempo’s numerous publications.

Amante Buontempo wrote several poems of patriotic and religious nature, most of which were published in various anthologies. His interest in poetry led him to attend many world congresses on poetry.

His writings, mainly dealing with ecclesiastical and legal issues, appeared in Maltese and foreign newspapers and periodicals. He authored Problemi di Diritto Ecclesiastico Maltese (1954), a number of articles in Latin in the four volumes that make up the Dictionarium Morale et Canonicum (1962-1968) and the Dizionario dei Concili (1963-1967), formulated under the direction of Cardinal Pietro Palazzini, Secretary of the Sacred Congregation of the Council.

Mgr Buontempo in his office in St Paul’s Street, Valletta, near a showcase filled with a number of trophies he won from poetry contests.

Other collections were published. In the booklet I Was Called (1967), he collected a number of poems with the aim of showing the beauty and heartache of his priesthood. The book I Have Won (1968) is his poetic consolation following a victory in court that he had over-malicious accusations that threatened to ruin his reputation.

Over time, with failing health, Buontempo began to realise that his life was at its twilight. He spent the last years of his life in his own home, no. 55, St Paul Street, Valletta. When the end appeared near, he was taken to St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, for further care and attention. There he died on June 21, 2004. His funeral was held the next day, at St Paul’s Shipwreck collegiate church. Mgr Amante is buried in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Mgr Buontempo had three missions in life that he accomplished with great passion. The first was the priesthood. He was a priest who loved the Church more than anything else; ministry for him had absolute priority.

The second was his family. His was a large, united family of 12 siblings, many members of which distinguished themselves in one area or another in life.

The third was poetry. Since 1940, he wrote several poems to convey his thoughts. He won numerous awards and honours. In 1966, he was honoured by the Accadamia Tiberina in Rome. In 1970, he was appointed Socio ad Vitam e Delegato Onorario per Malta by the president of the Centro Cultura Europea, Enemonzo-Udine, Italy. In 1973, he was nominated Poet Laureate International by the World Academy of Art and Culture in Taiwan, and in 1981, honoured as an International Bard by the International Guild of Contemporary Bards in Australia.

Amante Buontempo as a young priest and (right) as a monsignor in later life.

In 1984, he was made an Honorary Professor of Literature at the Universal Human University, Sardinia, Italy. Selected by the American Biographical Institute as Man of the Year for 1990 and 1995, he also received honours and awards from the International Biographical Centre, most notably being appointed deputy director general of the organisation.

Mgr Buontempo was a man of principle, ready to lose his life for his beliefs. He was both a priest and a poet, loyal to these two vocations. He defended the Church with zeal and often expressed himself through poetry.

He felt it a duty to defend what is right and never backed down from it. In fact, he suffered many injustices because he openly demonstrated his principles. He fought and won legal battles against those who sought to defame him, but in the end he suffered a great deal from the prejudice against him.

It is a misfortune that Mgr Buontempo was culturally more appreciated abroad than in his homeland; he carried a broken heart with him to the grave.