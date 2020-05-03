Mgr Arthur Said Pullicino passed away on Sunday, aged 85.

He served as a priest for 61 years, celebrating the 60th anniversary of his priestly ordination in March last year.

Born in Sliema in 1935, the eldest son of John and Elda née Pace, Mgr Said Pullicino was ordained priest at St John’s Co-Cathedral by the late Archbishop, Mgr Michael Gonzi, in 1959.

He obtained his doctorate degree in Canon Law from the Pontifical Lateran University and served as Judicial Vicar for the Metropolitan Tribunal of the Archdiocese of Malta until 2015. He has been a member of the Metropolitan Chapter since 1994 and is currently also the president of the Inter-diocesan Liturgical Commission.