Updated 12.24 with official announcement, congratulatory messages -

Bishop Mario Grech is to give up his stewardship of the Gozo diocese to take up a new position at the Holy See.

The Holy See announced that Mgr Grech has been appointed General Pro-Secretary of the Synod of Bishops.

Mgr Grech, 62, was appointed bishop to head the diocese of Gozo in 2005, succeeding long-serving bishop Nikol Cauchi.

The consecration took place in January 2006.

Mgr Grech was the eighth bishop of Gozo. Before becoming bishop he was parish priest of Kerċem.

I wish #Gozo bishop @GrechMario all the best in his new Holy See role Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops. I always found in him a trustworthy interlocutor with whom I could discuss openly -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) October 2, 2019

He will be remembered, among other things, for his strong defence of marriage during the debate on divorce and his efforts to get Gozitan families to 'adopt' migrants.

RELATED STORIES Gozo Bishop denies threatening to suspend priests

Mgr Grech will stay on as Apostolic Administrator of Gozo until a new bishop is appointed.

He is expected to succeed Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri as secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops once his term expires in August next year.

In a statement, Cardinal Balidisserisaid the pro-secretary general said Mgr Grech will "walk alongside" him in his role and participate in this month's Amazon synod of bishops as a member.

Baldisseri, 79, has been secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops since September 2013 and led the two synods on the family in 2014 and 2015, and the youth synod held in October 2018.

The present Pope strengthened the role of the synod last year. It is a permanent structure which, in consultation with the Pope, organises regional and general meetings of bishops to discuss major church positions.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi congratulated Mgr Grech and thanked him for his service to the Diocese of Gozo and as a member of the Malta Episcopal Conference.

The Gozo Ministry congratulated Mgr Grech on his new appointment.