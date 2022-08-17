With the demise of Mgr Philip Calleja our motherland has lost an eminently altruistic son who will be remembered as the country’s indefatigable foremost champion of uprooted people, starting from Maltese migrants of post-World War II and continuing with asylum seekers seeking protection in Malta from 1971.

The Church in Malta has further lost a priest who, throughout his whole life, served her generously, wholeheartedly, energetically, efficiently and proficiently in all the roles that were entrusted to his leadership, primarily the pastoral care of migrants and their families, protection and human solidarity with refugees, Curia top responsibilities and exceptional initiatives such as the organisation of the historic first visit of a pope in Malta, in 1990.

Mgr Calleja’s strenuous and dedicated work with and for Maltese migrants and their families is well known. Dar l-Emigrant, in Valletta, his project, remains not only an indelible memorial dedicated to them but also a solid proof of how much he loved them and cared for them.

A fine example of how much migrant leaders valued Mgr Calleja’s work for Maltese migrants and their families is the inscription on a plaque presented to him by Stephen Gatt, president of the Federation of Maltese Abroad on March 16, 2010: “In recognition of a lifetime of service, labour and travail well in excess of the call of duty in the interests of Maltese migrants across the diaspora.”

In the 1970s, when Maltese migration started to subside, Mgr Calleja directed his focus all the more on asylum seekers and refugees reaching Malta, becoming there and then the indisputable pioneer of Malta’s response to the needs of people seeking international protection in our islands.

Already an internationally reputed figure in the sector of migration, he quickly became a close collaborator of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Mgr Calleja was also selected for a number of top roles in the governing body of the International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC), based in Geneva, which, in 1983, also saw him visiting refugee camps assisted by ICMC in Thailand, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Mgr Philip Calleja showing Archbishop Charles Scicluna some of the electronic material included in the central podium of the Migration Museum.

In October 1987, Mgr Calleja invited me to start helping the Emigrants’ Commission, on a voluntary basis, in addressing the protection needs of asylum seekers knocking on the commission’s door.

Two months later, in December 1987, UNHCR appointed the Emigrants’ Commission as its operational partner in Malta. This development opened the doors for me to get personalised intensive UNHCR training in the area of refugee status determination.

The 1990s saw Mgr Calleja and myself working together to respond properly to the needs of the first big groups of people reaching Malta seeking international protection and humanitarian solidarity.

Under Mgr Calleja’s inspiring and assiduous leadership, during the decade of the 1990s, the Emigrants’ Commission’s team catered for almost 3,000 asylum seekers from 39 countries.

At the time, Malta was still without a legal framework for the proper protection of asylum seekers and for the provision of appropriate conditions for the human existence of refugees and people in a similar situation. The country used to deal with asylum seekers according to the Immigration Act, which did not cater for asylum seeker cases.

The UNHCR and the Emigrants’ Commission began to solicit the powers that be to address the situation as quickly and effectively as possible. A number of initiatives were taken in this direction. It was a long road, which also saw others joining in the drive. The authorities started to respond positively. The efforts led to the enactment of the Refugees Act 2000.

In the meantime, Mgr Calleja continued to do his utmost to help refugees in their humanitarian needs. His main target remained to provide a proper shelter for as many of them as possible and to strive for their humane and dignified well-being.

When, in 2003, he passed on the reigns of the Emigrants’ Commission to Mgr Alfred Vella, his immediate successor, he continued to work hand in hand with him.

Their efforts led to 14 homes being administered by the Emigrants’ Commission providing shelter for around 400 persons and to reform and strengthen the Emigrants’ Commission’s services to them according to the changing needs.

At the same time, Mgr Calleja continued to make himself available daily at Dar l-Emigrant to help asylum seekers and refugees, whatever their origin and background, in their humanitarian needs. This included helping families reunite, where possible, and ensuring a proper and dignified burial for those of them who passed away in Malta.

Mgr Calleja remained committed to directly and personally strive to help individual asylum seekers and refugees until, at the age of 91, the COVID-19 pandemic precautions kept him away from Dar l-Emigrant.

Being the all-loving grandfather of refugees in Malta and second-to-none upholder of their quest for solidarity, he was very sad that the pandemic and other circumstances kept him away from continuing the work which was so dear to him.

Thank you, Mgr Calleja. I bid you farewell.

I am convinced that welcoming you at the gates of the House of the Father there is the One who said: “I was a stranger and you welcomed me” (Mt 25: 23-35).

I am further confident that awaiting you there are also several Maltese migrants and refugees whom you endeavoured to help with all your might, possibilities, dedication and genuine love, without ever expecting anything in return.