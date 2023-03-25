Malta’s hotel and restaurant lobby is concerned by plans to build three large towers at St George’s Bay, in a development that is expected to leave a large part of the bay in the shade.

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association said that Paceville’s coastal area must be developed as a high-end tourist area and that any projects must not have an adverse impact on the bay.

St George’s Bay is a Blue Flag beach on Paceville’s periphery. The project in question is being led by developer Anton Camilleri and envisages the construction of a 34-storey tower and two 27-storey buildings in an area that includes the current Villa Rosa grounds.

An Environmental Impact Assessment published earlier this month concluded that the proposed project would have a major impact on the environment. The bay would be overshadowed by buildings from sunrise to around 3pm, the EIA calculated.

In a statement on Saturday, the MHRA said it was concerned that such a development would jeapardise the bay’s status.

“A beach which is left in the shadow is equivalent to having a house without any windows or doors,” the lobby group said as it called on authorities to ensure any development protects the bay.

“MHRA believes that the bay has to complement the current and potential new high-end accommodation and entertainment projects present or set to be developed in the area,” it added, emphasising its wish for all development in the Paceville coastal area to adhere to a ‘Golden Mile’ vision of the area.