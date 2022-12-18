Following the 64th annual general meeting of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA), the newly elected council members reconfirmed Tony Zahra as MHRA president for the coming three years.

George Micallef and Kevin Decesare have been elected as MHRA deputy presidents and Vincent Degiorgio as treasurer. The following were elected as council members representing the wide spectrum of hotels and restaurants across Malta and Gozo: Norbert Grixti, Simon De Cesare, Alexandra Pisani, Andy Tanti, Ivan Borg Ferrando, Rosie Grech, Jankarl Farrugia, Neal Debono, Salvatore Piccione, Richard Cleland and Jason Degiorgio.

Zahra thanked the members for the trust in his leadership and commended the MHRA Council and executive for their hard work in supporting advocacy efforts with stakeholders.

Reacting to the discussions which ensued among the newly elected Council, Zahra said that energy prices will remain top on the agenda, as international politics and conflicts keep affecting the global economic scenario. Other issues concern the future of Airmalta and related connectivity matters; employment, training and the retainment of staff; sustainability issues with a special focus on the environment and waste management practices; the upgrading and upkeep of the tourism product infrastructure; and policies which support the development of the luxury tourism segment.

Since 1958, MHRA is a membership-based organisation and acts as the main representative of hotels and restaurants across the Malteses islands by advocating on behalf of the tourism, travel and hospitality sector with the government and other key stakeholders.