The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) said on Wednesday that it welcomed the easing of the requirement for vaccination certificates to be presented for entry to venues.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday that a vaccination certificate would not be required for entry in restaurants as from February 7.

MHRA President Tony Zahra said the lifting of the latest measures will see an end to the hardship seen by the sector.

He regretted that some restaurants had lost staff, who moved on to jobs which did not require mandatory vaccination. He promised the association's readiness to maintain dialogue with the government.