On February 4, the Malta Institute of Accountants and ACCA, through their joint ACCA examination scheme, hosted their first event for all local ACCA Approved Learning Providers (ALPs) and respective tutors.

The event consisted of a whole day workshop discussing topics related to the ACCA qualification. During the discussion, MIA president Fabio Axisa highlighted how MIA was there to work with and support all ALPs in their respective roles. It was emphasised that maintaining and enhancing the quality of the profession is critical for the Institute and it will continue taking the necessary measures to ensure this is done.

ALPs had the opportunity to share their opinions on how MIA and ACCA can better support them moving forward. Several valid contributions were made by the participants.

Following the event, some learning providers stayed on for the evening event for MIA-ACCA Joint Scheme Students. ACCA representatives John Cunningham, ACCA regional head of education, Europe and Americas and Dorothy Woods, ACCA qualification change lead, Europe and Americas led a short session providing tips related to examinations.

MIA CEO and technical representatives then opened a discussion whereby the ACCA students present were given the opportunity to share their perspectives on how MIA and ACCA can better support them.