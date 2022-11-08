A runway at Malta International Airport flashed with the lights of emergency vehicles on Tuesday evening, as airport authorities conducted a full-scale aircraft accident exercise.

Firefighters, medical crews and other responders busied themselves as they responded to an exercise designed to test preparedness levels in case of a real-life emergency as well as communication systems and emergency resources.

Such full-scale exercises are carried out every two years, in line with European Aviation Safety Agency requirements.

No flights were impacted by the accident exercise.

Civilians and rescue crews on the MIA runway as part of the emergency simulation exercise. Photo: Jonathan Borg