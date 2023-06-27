Malta International Airport’s Chief Executive Officer, Alan Borg, has been elected to Airports Council International (ACI) Europe’s regional board, becoming the first MIA CEO to secure a seat at this table.

His election was announced during ACI’s 34th General Assembly in Barcelona. Together with the chief executive officers of Aeroporti di Milano Linate e Malpensa and Aeroporti di Roma, Borg will be representing the airports that fall within the European southern sub-region, which covers 19 markets including Cyprus, Greece, Italy, and Spain.

The board is mainly composed of representatives from five European sub-regions, of which the southern sub-region is responsible for the largest share of traffic.

“This seat will give us the opportunity to make ourselves heard in relation to challenges such as seasonality, sustainable growth, and the impact of the requirements of the Fit for 55 (climate change) package on destinations that, like Malta, are somewhat detached from the mainland. The opportunity to bring pressure to bear on decision-making bodies through the seat we have secured is not only a win for Malta International Airport but also for the wider local aviation industry,” said Borg.

ACI Europe was established to lend airports a stronger and more unified voice in all matters related to aviation, today representing 500 member airports in 55 countries. The organisation has most recently been vocal about the impact of burdensome restrictions on air travel, the industry’s post-COVID recovery and aviation-specific sustainability topics.