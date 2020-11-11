Malta International Airport welcomed 110,346 passengers in October, raising its year-to-date traffic up to 1,661,700 passenger movements - a drop of 73.8 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019.

The airport operator in a statement on Wednesday said its financial performance continues to be severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic’s effects on both its aviation and non-aviation activities.

Total revenue between January and September 2020 amounted to €24.9 million, translating into a drop of 67.7% over the same period in 2019.

The company said its cost-cutting and liquidity preservation programme, introduced in April, had enabled it to register a significant decrease in both its staff costs and operating costs.

"The lowering of staff costs by 24.1% for the first three quarters of 2020 resulted from a reduction in management and employee wages from April until July 2020, together with contributions from the government Covid-19 wage scheme," it said.

The company registered a decrease of 38.4% in operating costs thanks to the revision of its maintenance programme to focus solely on essential works.

It said the forthcoming winter period is expected to be the most challenging in living memory. It was confident, however, that the financial resilience amassed over the past decade together with the right team of employees put it in a good position to continue facing Covid-related challenges and eventually emerge from this crisis.