The MSE Equity Total Return Index broke its three-week positive streak, as it fell 0.58 per cent over the past week, to close at 9,850.24 points. Investor participation was much lower than the previous week, as €919,438 worth of shares traded across 152 transactions, half of the previous week’s figure of €1.8 million.

A total of 21 equities were active, with four negative performers outweighing the effect on the index of 12 positive performers.

The main driver of the negative performance was Malta International Airport plc, as it surrendered the previous week’s gain.

The share price dropped a substantial 7.69% to close at €7.20. A total of €127,433 worth of shares traded over 20 transactions.

Another major drag on the index was HSBC Bank Malta plc, which continued to set new multi-year lows. The equity fell a further 3.4 per cent, to end the week at €1.42, the lowest closing price since March 2004. This was the result of 17 transactions of a combined 51,870 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc continued to gain traction, as it gained another 1.32 per cent, extending its positive streak to six straight weeks. The equity reached a ten-week high of €1.16, before settling at €1.155. Throughout the week, 15 trades of 35,246 shares were executed.

FIMBank plc traded just once, as a deal of 7,717 shares was executed at the previous week’s closing price of $0.62.

Lombard Bank Malta plc was among the top performers this week, as it managed to reverse the previous weekly decline. The share price regained 6.6 per cent to close at €2.26, over four deals of 40,389 shares.

Telecommunications company GO plc managed to finally break its five-week negative streak, as it recovered the previous week’s loss to recapture the €4.40 price level. The 0.92 per cent gain was the outcome of four deals of 15,614 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc returned to positive territory with a 2.48 per cent appreciation, reaching the price of €0.825. Traded volume amounted to 52,850 shares over three deals.

During the last trading session of the week, MaltaPost plc posted a positive performance resulting in an overall weekly gain of 1.5 per cent, to fully recover the previous week’s loss and return to a price of €1.35. A total of 1,276 shares traded over three deals.

In the insurance sector, Mapfre Middlesea plc climbed a modest 0.93 per cent to €2.16, as 4,500 shares changed ownership over two deals.

The most liquid equity was RS2 Software plc, as a turnover of €167,667 was generated over 26 transactions. As a result, the share price continued on a positive trend, advancing 0.53 per cent to €1.91.

In the food and beverage sector, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc continued to trade at record levels, as it set yet another all-time high this week at €11.20.

The share price eventually retracted slightly to €11.10, translating to a 0.91 per cent week-on-week gain. A couple of transactions of 565 shares were executed.

Retail conglomerate PG plc, traded flat at €1.75 over one deal of 1,860 shares as BMIT Technologies plc also closed unchanged, at €0.53, despite the significant turnover of €128,889 over 22 deals.

Similarly, a sole deal of 5,867 Grand Harbour Marina plc shares had no impact on the share price of €0.67.

Medserv plc continued to build on the previous week’s positive performance, as it added another 0.8 per cent in value, to close at €1.26. The equity traded five times as 37,555 shares changed hands.

The price of Loqus Holdings plc soared 32.23 per cent to €0.08, over three transactions worth just €342.

Last Friday, Santumas Shareholdings plc announced that its Annual General Meeting shall be held on October 11 for the purpose of considering and approving the annual report and financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2019, as well as other ordinary resolutions.

Performances in the property sector were somewhat balanced, as gainers and fallers amounted to two apiece, while Main Street Complex plc registered just one trade of 3,700 shares at an unchanged price of €0.60.

On Wednesday, the Board of Trident Estates plc approved for publication its unaudited financial statements for the half-year period ended July 31, 2019.

Profit before tax increased by 26 per cent to €135,000 when compared to the figure recorded during the same period last year.

The group’s revenue also increased, by 8.3 per cent to €575,000 from last year’s figure.

Such a rise was mainly coming from the inflationary adjustments to lease agreements and the recording of the new Scotsman Pub lease for a full period.

As a result, gross profit went up to €536,000 from the €433,000 registered during the same period last year, primarily due to the adoption of IFRS 16 which imposed new charges on the income statement.

This standard resulted in direct costs through amortisation and finance costs, which stood at €36,000 and €95,000, respectively. In June, the board declared a dividend for the financial year ended January 31, 2019. For the current financial year however, no interim dividend is being proposed. Prior to this announcement, the equity had fallen 4.86 per cent across five deals of 11,055 shares, to close the week at €1.76.

MIDI plc also traded in negative territory, as a couple of deals of 6,500 shares, shaved 1.59 per cent off the share price, to close at €0.62. The best performer in the sector was Tigne Mall plc, as it added 3.89 per cent in value to €0.935. The equity traded four times as 23,828 shares were exchanged.

Malta Properties Company plc followed suit with a 2.86 per cent increase to €0.72. In total, 11 transactions of a combined 76,375 shares were recorded. In the local sovereign debt market, 21 securities were active, generating a turnover of €4.5 million.

Gainers and fallers amounted to ten-apiece, but the MSE MGS Total Return Index advanced 0.304 per cent to 1,134.48 points.

The best performer of the week was the 2.1% MGS 2039 (I), as it gained 0.92 per cent to €124.94.

The negative performances were of a smaller magnitude, as the worst performer was the 2% MGS 2020 (V) with a price decline of 0.27 per cent, closing at €102.20.

In the local corporate debt market, 36 issues were active, of which 12 bonds gained ground, while 14 headed south.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index was up by 0.137 per cent to 1,082.55 points.

The top performer of the week was the 4% MIDI plc Secured € 2026, as it partially recovered the previous week’s loss, climbing 1.94 per cent to €105.

At the other end of the spectrum, the 4.4% Central Business Centres plc Unsecured € 2027 S1/17 T1 closed at €102, translating to a 2.86 per cent price drop.

On the international front, last Wednesday, the chairman of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, announced the second rate cut in the federal funds mainly policy rate for the year, by a quarter of a percentage point to now range between 1.75 and 2 per cent.

This rate cut was very much in line with the markets’ expectations. Meanwhile, the central banks of Switzerland and Japan and the Bank of England left their interest rates unchanged.

