The manager of McDonald’s restaurant at Malta International Airport, Lucia Salama, has won the Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s restaurant managers globally.

Ms Salama was one of 365 McDonald’s restaurant managers around the world from 60 markets, representing the top one per cent of restaurant managers, to receive the honour, which includes a cash prize and a trophy.

Ms Salama, who has been working for McDonald’s for more than 10 years, will be awarded her prize on April 22, 2020, at the Ray Kroc Awards Gala in Orlando, Florida hosted by Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Fairhurst, McDonald’s Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.

“I am honoured to be selected among the world’s best McDonald’s restaurant managers,” Ms Salama said. “McDonald’s focuses on developing its people and my journey with the brand has given me great opportunities and personal and professional satisfaction”.

McDonald's operators around the world nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald's and its customers. Ms Salama was nominated by Premier Restaurants Malta Ltd, the Developmental Licencee for McDonald’s in Malta, for her consistency, dedication and commitment to the brand, the company and her colleagues.

“Her winning, can-do attitude translates into great leadership, running her restaurant with great professionalism and determination. People are her primary priority and she always emanates positive vibes and energy: a true professional! We’re delighted that we are able to recognize Lucia in this way for her commitment to McDonald’s!” says Paul Dragan, Managing Director of Premier Capital.

McDonald’s is committed to creating employment opportunities for people of all ages and from all backgrounds, as well as boosting employability to help people gain the skills and experience they need to progress in their careers. McDonald’s provides opportunities for progression and promoting from within; around 90% of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.