Malta International Airport on Wednesday reported an 11.5% increase in profit and a 9.2% increase in revenue in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period last year.

In an Interim Directors’ Statement, the company said revenues to September 30 2019 grew by 9.2% (or €6.48 million) to €77.3 million (Jan – Sept 2018: €70.8 million).

The operating profit increased by 11.5% (or €5.04 million) to €43.1 million (Jan – Sept 2018: €38.7 million) and profits after tax climbed by just over 8% (or €2 million) to €26.9 million (Jan – Sept 2018: €24.9 million).

With traffic projections remaining in line with expectations, the last months of the current financial year are expected to follow the same positive trend registered in the first nine months, MIA said.

On the stock exchange, Malta International Airport plc traded unchanged at the €7.30 level across 6,925 shares.

The MSE Equity Price Index increased by 0.14% to 4,832.721 points on the stock exchange on Wednesday as the gains in RS2, MIDI and Mapfre outweighed the declines in BMIT, BOV &and GO.

A further three equities ended the day flat as overall trading activity continued to increase as it improved to €0.3 million.

RS2 Software plc regained its all-time high today as it rose by 2% to the €2.04 level across 22,000 shares.

MIDI plc rebounded from Tuesday's decline as it jumped by 3.6% to the €0.715 level across a single trade of 4,200 shares.

Low trading activity also took place in the equity of Mapfre Middlesea plc which climbed 2.8% to regain the €2.20 level across 2,000 shares.

Among Wednesday's negatively performing equities, Bank of Valletta plc fell to the €1.10 level (-0.9%) across 28,636 shares after having hit an intra-day low of €1.095.

Also among the large companies, GO plc declined by 0.9% to the €4.30 level across 6,800 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc continued to trade within a tight range as it dropped by 1.9% to the €0.52 level across 60,000 shares.

In the retail banking segment, HSBC Bank Malta plc ended the day flat at the €1.30 level on activity totalling 46,216 trades.

Similarly, Trident Estates plc retained the €1.50 level after opening at a high of €1.51. A total of 26,780 shares traded today. This morning the company published an announcement with respect to the €15 million Rights Issue indicating that 92.9% of the available shares were taken up by the eligible shareholders.

Furthermore, the company received bids for a further 2,086,867 shares, compared to the 847,432 lapsed rights, at bid prices ranging from €1.25 to €2.00 per new share. All bids exceeding the €1.27 level were allocated in full whilst bids at €1.27 were only partially accepted. The remaining bids below the €1.27 level were not accepted.

The new shares are expected to be admitted to listing on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange on 11 November 2019, and trading in the New Shares is expected to commence as from 12 November 2019.

Hili Finance Company plc made a company announcement with respect to the acquisition of the entirety of the issued share capital of Kemmuna Limited (save for 1 Ordinary share acquired by Hili Ventures Limited) for a final transaction cost amounting to €60 million which was funded from the net proceeds of its recent bond issue.

The RF MGS Index fell to a 13-week low today as it declined a further 0.11% to 1,159.532 points. Meanwhile, sovereign euro bond yields turned lower despite stronger than expected PMI data within the Eurozone.

