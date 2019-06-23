The MSE Equity Price Index opened the week in positive territory as it added 0.43% to 4,827.471 points, reflecting the gains in MIA, GO, BMIT and PG while a further three companies ended unchanged. Trading activity was muted on Monday as only €0.16 million worth of shares changed hands with the bulk taking place in MIA and BOV.

Malta International Airport plc advanced 1.4% to regain the €7.20 level across 13,404 shares. The airport operator is due to publish its interim financial results on Thursday July 25. The directors will also consider the payment of an interim dividend.

Also among the large companies, GO plc surged by 1.8% back to the €4.60 level albeit on just 500 shares.

Two deals totalling 24,000 shares lifted the equity of BMIT Technologies plc 1.9% higher to the €0.54 level. The company is scheduled to hold an extraordinary general meeting on August 6 in relation to the acquisition of the Handaq data centre.

PG plc recaptured the €1.60 level (+1.3%) on light trading volumes.

Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta plc maintained the €1.125 level after failing to hold on to an intra-day high of €1.14 (+1.3%). A total of 42,674 shares traded.

GlobalCapital plc and Loqus Holdings plc also ended flat at €0.25 and €0.085 respectively on trivial activity.

On Monday, Malta Properties Company plc and Tigné Mall plc announced that their interim financial statements will be published on August 12 and August 30 respectively.

The RF MGS Index advanced for the fifth consecutive day as it added a further 0.05% to 1,148.892 points. Prices of Malta Government Stocks remained supported as eurozone sovereign bond yields stayed under downward pressure ahead of next Thursday’s ECB monetary policy meeting, during which the central bank is expected to provide its latest views on the outlook of the single currency economy.

On Monday, Hili Finance Company plc published a Prospectus following regulatory approval for the admissibility to listing of €80 million 3.80% unsecured bonds maturing in 2029. The proceeds from the bonds are largely earmarked for the acquisition of Kemmuna Ltd which, in turn, owns the Comino Hotel and Bungalows.

