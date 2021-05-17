The MSE Equity Price Index opened the week in positive territory as it advanced by 0.35% to 3,971.633 points. The gains in the share prices of GO, IHI and MIA outweighed the decline in HSBC whilst MPC closed the day unchanged. Overall trading activity remained muted as only €0.02 million worth of shares changed hands.

Malta International Airport plc gained 0.8% as it returned to its 14-month high at the €6.45 level across 802 shares.

Today’s most actively traded company, GO plc, climbed by 3.4% to the €3.68 level as 1,770 shares changed hands. Last week, GO announced that it submitted an application with the Listing Authority requesting the approval of a prospectus in relation to a proposed €60 million unsecured bond issue carrying a coupon of 3.5%. GO also added that a portion of the new bonds will be available for subscription by shareholders as at close of trading on Wednesday 19 May 2021, as well as employees on a preferential basis.

Also among the large companies by market value, International Hotel Investments plc rose by 0.8% to the €0.61 level on a single trade of 1,000 shares.

In contrast, HSBC Malta plc moved 1.8% lower to the €0.805 level across 6,000 shares.

Meanwhile, Malta Properties Company plc traded flat at the €0.545 level on trivial volumes.

The RF MGS Index resumed its downward trend as it retraced by 0.05% to 1,100.494 points. Economic data in Europe remained upbeat as inflation in Italy rose in line with expectations to 1.1% when compared to the same period in 2020. Elsewhere in China, industrial output increased by 9.8% while retail sales increased by 17.7% year-on-year.