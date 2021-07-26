The MSE Equity Price Index opened the week in negative territory as it eased by 0.83% to 3,821.573 points. The declines in five companies outweighed the gains in MIA and Harvest whilst Bank of Valletta plc retained the €0.89 level on light volumes. BOV will be publishing its 2021 interim financial results on 29 July.

Malta International Airport plc advanced by 1.6% to recapture the €6.30 level on five deals totalling 3,975 shares. The airport operator will be publishing its 2021 interim financial results on Wednesday 28 July.

The other positive performing equity today was Harvest Technology plc as it jumped 2% to the €1.54 level on two deals totalling 3,016 shares.

Also in the technology segment, BMIT Technologies plc fell by 2.8% to the €0.482 level on 34,800 shares. BMIT will be publishing its 2021 interim financial results on 6 August.

BMIT’s parent company – GO plc – retracted by 1.7% to the €3.40 level on a single trade of 3,500 shares.

PG plc moved 1.8% lower to a six-week low of €2.22 across 14,900 shares. PG will be publishing its 2020/21 annual financial statements by the end of August.

Two deals totalling 3,751 shares forced the equity of Lombard Bank Malta plc to retreat by 2.7% to a nine-month low of €1.82.

Mapfre Middlesea plc slumped by 11.7% to the €2.12 level albeit on trivial volumes. The insurance specialist will be publishing its 2021 interim financial results on Wednesday 28 July.

The RF MGS Index gained 0.13% to a five-week high of 1,104.779 points as the MGS yield curve continued to flatten. In Germany, business expectations for July worsened amid supply chain bottlenecks and concerns over rising infections impeding the global economic recovery. Europe’s largest economy is facing a scarcity of intermediate products and lack of skilled workers, hindering growth in the manufacturing sector.

www.rizzofarrugia.com