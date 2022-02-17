The MSE Equity Price Index extended yesterday’s strong uplift as it advanced by a further 1.4% to 3,784.476 points. Several equities ended the day in positive territory whilst only HSBC, BMIT and Malita registered declines. Overall trading activity in equities contracted to €0.14 million compared to €0.25 million yesterday.

Malta International Airport plc extended its recent gains as it added 0.8% to a three-month high of €6.05 on six deals totalling 2,388 shares. On Monday, MIA published the January 2022 traffic results. These showed that although passenger movements surged to 159,357 compared to just under 40,000 in January 2021, last month’s traffic is 62% below the level of 418,000 passenger movements recorded in January 2020. Looking ahead, the airport operator noted that Q1 2022 is expected to remain challenging. However, the recent easing of restrictions in important source markets coupled with the coming into force of the new intra-EU/EEA regime are expected to gradually restore normality in relation to air travel over the coming months. MIA is due to publish its full-year results on Tuesday 22 February.

Also among the large companies by market value, International Hotel Investments plc rallied 5.2% to the €0.61 level albeit on just 2,345 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc advanced by 2.5% to the €0.82 level across seven trades totalling 35,169 shares.

BOV’s insurance associate – Mapfre Middlesea plc – was today’s best performing equity as it surged by 8.9% to recapture the €2.20 level albeit on low volumes.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc added 3.7% to the regain the €8.50 level on a single trade of 680 shares.

In the property segment, Malta Properties Company plc advanced by 2% to recapture the €0.52 level after failing to hold on to an intraday high of €0.545 (+6.9%). A total of 15,900 shares traded.

The other positive performing equity today was Trident Estates plc as the company’s share price increased by 3.6% to the €1.42 level on shallow activity.

Meanwhile, PG plc stayed at the €2.26 level across 6,600 shares.

HSBC Bank Malta plc erased yesterday’s uplift as it retracted by 1.1% to the €0.90 level across 35,913 shares. The Bank is due to publish its full-year results on Tuesday 22 February.

A single deal of 15,100 shares forced the share price of BMIT Technologies plc to drop by 1.2% back to the €0.49 level.

Malita Investments plc plunged 5.1% to an over four-year low of €0.75 on 30,000 shares.

The RF MGS Index erased yesterday’s decline as it rebounded by 0.3% to 1,035.062 points. Sovereign bond yields in the euro area eased as tensions between NATO and Russia flurried up after more Russian troops seem to have garnered next to the border with Ukraine. Elsewhere, Latvia central bank governor Martins Kazaks opined that it is “quite likely” that the ECB would lift interest rates in 2022 to combat the surge in inflation. These comments echoed similar remarks made by two prominent ECB board members who recently expressed their willingness for the ECB to increase interest rates in 2022.

