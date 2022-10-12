The MSE equity price index trended minimally higher to 3,625.146 points as the uplift in GO outweighed the drop in BMIT whilst four other companies closed the day unchanged. Trading activity in equities remained muted as only €0.04 million worth of shares changed hands.

The main highlight across the local equity market was the announcement made by Malta International Airport plc in which the airport operator explained that during September it welcomed 658,569 passengers which is only 13.6% lower than the record of 762,361 movements handled in the same month in 2019.

Moreover, the seat load factor continued to improve as it reached 89.5% compared to 86.2% in 2019. MIA also referred to its newly launched winter 2022/23 schedule which offers around 80% of pre-pandemic connectivity together with several new developments that are expected to support the airport in surpassing its forecast 5.4 million passengers by the end of the year.

During the nine-month period ending September 2022, MIA welcomed almost 4.41 million passengers which is 21.8% lower than the amount of 5.64 million handled in the same period in 2019. The equity remained inactive on Wednesday.

Also among the large companies by market value, GO plc recaptured the €3.02 level (+0.7%) albeit on just 1,000 shares.

On the other hand, GO’s data centre and managed IT subsidiary – BMIT Technologies plc – retracted by 0.4% to the 46c2 level across 25,000 shares.

Elsewhere, Bank of Valletta plc held on to the 90c level after recovering from an intra-day low of 87c (-3.3%). A total of 21,329 shares traded.

A single deal of 2,390 shares left the share price of HSBC Bank Malta plc at the 74c level.

Similarly, APS Bank plc stayed at the 63c5 level across 10,000 shares.

Trident Estates plc traded flat at the €1.46 level on trivial volumes.

The RF MGS Index stayed at just above 865 points as the gains in the prices of short-to-medium term MGS were offset by the declines in the prices of long-dated MGS. On the economic front, the IMF downgraded its forecast for global economic growth in 2023 to 2.7% and warned that countries accounting for one-third of the global economy may fall into recession.

For the Maltese economy, the IMF is projecting growth to ease to 3.3% in 2023 from 6.2% this year, with the unemployment rate staying near its all-time low and inflation to subside to just above 2% by 2027.

