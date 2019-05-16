The Malta International Arts Festival continues with events for the rest of the week.

Today – MAD music and dance at the main stage, Boat Street (Il-Fossa), Valletta.

Tomorrow, Toujours et Près de Moi, a 19th-century illusion called a Pepper’s Ghost, at Valletta Campus (ex-MITP), St Paul Street, Valletta.

On Saturday there will be a water concerto with various musicians at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta, while on Sunday, Fla.co.men with international flamenco artist Israel Galvan takes the Main Stage, Boat Street (Il-Fossa), Valletta.

All events start at 9pm. To view the full programme visit www.festivals.mt/miaf