8 Winds/Minn Taħt l-Ilsien: A double-bill programme with music by electronic music artist Dr Zicotron and a site-specific choreography by Florinda Camilleri and Lucia Piquero, set on a Turkish gulet as a floating stage. Today at 7.30pm at Marsaxlokk Bay and at Dun Tarċis Square, Marsascala, at 9.30pm.

Aquasonic – Robert Karlsson. Photo: Jens Peter Engedal

Guthan Aosda – Ancient Voices: A music-dance performance featuring Maltese dancer Diane Portelli and Scottish virtuoso John Kenny playing ancient Celtic war horns and other primordial ritual instruments against the spectacular backdrop of Ħaġar Qim Temple. Tomorrow at 9pm at Ħaġar Qim Temple, Qrendi.

Berberio: An award-winning children’s performance (for ages 6+) by Zonzo Compagnie from Belgium about the musical language of Italian composer Luciano Berio. Friday at 6pm at the Valletta Campus Theatre (ex-MITP), St Paul Street, Valletta.

Aquasonic: This is a unique and visually stunning concert from Denmark. Five musicians and singers with custom-made instruments submerged in water tanks will deliver a spellbinding performance. Saturday at 9pm, Main Stage, Boat Street (Il-Fossa), Valletta.

