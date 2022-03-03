The second race of the RMYC Short Coastal Series saw the Club welcome a slightly smaller fleet than what the Club welcomed in the first race.

With Race Officer Peter Dimech sending the fleet to Comino, the fleet edged its way out of Marsamxett Harbour close to Tigne Point.

A slow-moving start, saw Ralph Landwehr’s Miame Too leading the way but with a little gap between the Grand Soleil 58, the Jarhead Foundations’ J109 namesake, and Ferdinand Grech’s Dufour 45GL cruiser KonTiki.

With winds averaging around 12 knots the short 27 nautical mile course still provided a pleasant day out at sea with Miame Too leading the fleet’s entry home to the Royal Malta Yacht Club in the afternoon.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta