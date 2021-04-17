David Beckham’s Inter Miami violated Major League Soccer roster and salary rules over the signing of French international Blaise Matuidi, the league confirmed in a statement on Friday.

MLS said the 34-year-old French World Cup-winner had been paid more than allowed under the league’s roster and budget rules, effectively giving Miami four “designated players” last season rather than the allowed three.

Each team in MLS is allowed three designated players, whose wages do not count against the salary cap.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta