The Miami Grand Prix is considering a switch to becoming a night race, Tom Garfinkel, the event’s managing partner, said on Sunday.

Garfinkel said that talks were ongoing with Formula One management about options for the future and said a night race was one item on the agenda.

“We’ve had some discussions about potentially doing that,” Garfinkel told reporters on Sunday.

Sunday’s race, won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, was the second Grand Prix held in Miami, with the event taking place around Hard Rock Stadium, home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Garfinkel, who is also president and chief executive of the Dolphins, indicated that the intense heat of last year had contributed to the idea.

