Lionel Messi was among three finalists named on Thursday for Major League Soccer’s Newcomer of the Year award despite the Argentine star playing only six league matches for Inter Miami.

The 36-year-old striker, who inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, powered Miami to the Leagues Cup title in a tournament with MLS and Mexican league sides in August.

Messi only played his first MLS match for Miami on August 26 as a second-half substitute and scored a goal in Inter’s 2-0 win at New York Red Bulls to snap an 11-match winless streak.

But nagged by a late-season leg injury, Messi was unable to lift Miami from the league cellar into the MLS playoffs.

Since signing with Inter Miami in July, Messi has been a moneyspinner for MLS from jersey sales and his role in boosting sales of MLS season pass viewing subscriptions as well as ticket sales wherever Miami played.

