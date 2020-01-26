SWIEQI UNITED 1

Taliana 78

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 3

Micallef 15, 62

Leone 90

Ħamrun Spartans broke little sweat to overcome the feeble challenge of Division One side Swieqi United to cruise into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

Karl Micallef switched from his usual defensive duties to grab a well-taken brace before a late Nicola Leone goal all but sealed the tie in the Reds’ favour.

Swieqi will feel disappointed with their performance as they seemed to show too much respect to their more-quoted opponents. In fact, after falling two goals behind they started to venture more forward and after pulling a goal back they created some anxious moments to the Spartans defence but it was too little too late as the Spartans went on to net a third ‘killer’ goal.

The first half produced little emotions in terms of scoring opportunities as while the Spartans enjoyed long spells of possession they refused to press on the accelerator once they managed to take an early lead.

In fact, Ħamrun could have taken the lead after five minutes when Jorge Ailton Soares was floored just inside the area by Marc Attard with referee Slobodan Petrovic pointing to the spot.

Ailton Soares picked himself up to take the kick but his effort was pushed away by goalkeeper Edward Gatt.

However, that turned out to be a temporary reprieve for the the Division One side as on 15 minutes Ħamrun took the lead.

Matthew Gauci sent a dipping cross towards Karl Micallef who headed the ball firmly into the net with the aid of the upright.

Gauci again set up Nicola Leone with another delivery but this time the Italian midfielder headed wide.

Swieqi rarely ventured forward and they had to wait until the 38th minute to have a shot at goal but Roderick Taliana’s rising effort flew over.

On the stroke of half-time Micallef almost grabbed a second but his curler was touched over by Gatt.

On the restart, Ailton Soares should have killed off the match a minute into the second half when he was put through by Leone but was denied by the onrushing Gatt.

Swieqi had their best chance to draw level on 57 minutes when Nunes Fernandes powered his way into the area and his firm drive hit the side-netting.

On the hour, Ailton Soares exchanged the ball with Gauci but his low shot was deflected just wide.

Ħamrun sealed their win on 62 minutes when Ailton Soares burst inside the area before chipping the ball towards Micallef who headed firmly past Gatt.

Swieqi refused to throw in the towel and they managed to pull a goal back 13 minutes from time when Roderick Taliana hit a firm drive from the edge of the area that flew past substitute goalkeeper Jean Claude Debattista.

However, Ħamrun managed to wrap up the win in stoppage time when in a quick break Ailton Soares sped into the area and squared the ball for Leone to tap home.