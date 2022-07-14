Pembroke’s Luke Micallef established a new national record in the 3,000m steeplechase with a time 9:18.32, shattering his previous best of 9:24.89, which dated back to July 2018.

This feat was even more remarkable considering that the athlete was running just a few days after a gruelling 18km European Off-Road Championship in El Paso Spain.

Micallef’s performance was one of many significant results registered during the National Championships held at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium in Marsa over the course of the past few days, a major highlight for the local athletics scene.

Carla Scicluna (Pembroke AC) confirmed her consistency on the sprint distances winning both 100m and 200m sprint races.

While her dominance on the 100m was clear, with no other female athlete clocking below 12 seconds, the 200m was a tight affair with Scicluna (24.30, a personal best) edging out Charlotte Wingfield (24.46), as the two athletes keep pushing each other in the quest for faster times.

For the two female athletes, these were among the fastest times recorded over the distance in the past five years by Maltese athletes.

