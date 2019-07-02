Malta coach Ray Farrugia has named a 23-strong squad for the forthcoming European qualifiers against Norway and Romania.

The national team resume their EURO 2020 Group F qualifying campaign with away games against Norway at the Ullevaal Stadium on September 5 (kick-off 20.45) and Romania on September 8 at the Stadionul Ilie Oana in Ploiesti (18.00 – Malta time).

Ħamrun Spartans defender Karl Micallef and Sliema Wanderers forward Jean Paul Farrugia are making a return to the squad after injuries kept them out of the June qualifiers away to Sweden (0-3) and at home to Romania (0-4).

Farrugia has awarded a recall to Floriana’s flank defender Jurgen Pisani and Nikolai Muscat, the Gżira United midfielder.

Valletta defender Jonathan Caruana is recovering from an operation while Birkirkara midfielder Matthew Guillaumier is also ruled out due to injury.

The players will be reporting for international duty after the midweek BOV Premier League matches with the squad due to fly out to Oslo on September 3, two days before the game against Norway.

The September qualifiers come in the early stages of the season but Farrugia is hopeful that the clubs’ summer commitments, especially those that played in the Champions League and Europa League, will have helped to enhance the match sharpness of the players.

“The 2019-20 season has only just started but the players have been working hard in pre-season and many of them have been involved in European club matches and also friendlies, a positive factor as far as the match fitness of the players is concerned,” Farrugia said.

“Playing Norway and Romania away from home will be very difficult for us, moreso as these two teams are challenging for a top-two finish in Group F and qualification for the EURO 2020 final tournament.

“As always, we will be doing everything in our power to prepare well and perform in the best way possible in these two commitments, hoping that our efforts will also yield positive results.”

Spain are leading Group F with 12 points, five ahead of Romania and Sweden in second place. Norway have five points, Malta three and Faroe Islands are still without a point after four matches.

MALTA SQUAD



GOALKEEPERS

Henry Bonello (Valletta); Justin Haber (Gżira United); Andrew Hogg (Birkirkara).

DEFENDERS

Andrei Agius, Ferdinando Apap, Joseph Mbong (all Hibernians); Steve Borg, Joseph Zerafa (both Valletta); Karl Micallef (Ħamrun Spartans); Zach Muscat (US Pistoiese, Italy); Jurgen Pisani (Floriana); Dexter Xuereb (Mosta).

MIDFIELDERS

Triston Caruana (Ħamrun Spartans); Juan Corbalan (Gżira United); Paul Fenech (Balzan); Luke Gambin (Colchester United, England); Jake Grech, Dunstan Vella (both Hibernians); Nikolai Muscat (Gżira United); Rowen Muscat (Valletta).

FORWARDS

Alfred Effiong (Balzan); Jean Paul Farrugia (Sliema Wanderers); Kyrian Nwoko (Valletta).