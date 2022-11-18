The 2022 edition of the Express Trailers Żurrieq Half Marathon and 10km returned with a promising start after an absence of two years, when the last two editions were not held due to COVID-19.

The race attracted the country’s top road runners who battled it out and managed to achieve some impressive timings.

The Half Marathon was dominated by Athleta Pembroke’s Luke Micallef who came in first in one hour eight minutes and 12 seconds.

Mellieħa AC’s Aaron Mifsud placed second in 1:12.01 and Chris Micallef, of Evolve Endurance Club, in a time of 1:12.26.

