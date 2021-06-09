Robert Micallef was reconfirmed as president Santa Lucia FC for another year.

The Premier League club held its annual general meeting last week during which the club members elected the new committee for the new season.

The committee members elected last week, met for the first time during a mini-seminar at the Corinthia Hotel in Attard during which Micallef was again confirmed as the club supremo for the 2021-22 season.

Kevin Attard will serve as vice-president while Ivan Vella will be the secretary and will be assisted by Paul Sammut.

