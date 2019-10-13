On my way home from work, I usually tune in to the BBC World Service and most days I chance upon a regular programme called The Why Factor.

I love listening to it. It’s about why we do the things we do, and topics vary from why is it so hard to get people to pay taxes to why do we wear make-up; or why do so many people dream of opening a restaurant and why should we trust our intuition. Almost always, when I catch the introduction, I frown and huh. What are they possibly going to say about why do humans kiss? How on earth are they going to spend 30 minutes talking about why we eavesdrop? But they do, and often it feels like I’ve been invited to the most enjoyable table conversation.

One of the episodes I recently listened to was about resilience – that process of adapting when living a trauma or a tragedy. Experts spoke on how people seem to have forgotten how to be resilient because we seem to think we have a right to be happy all the time and if we’re not, then it’s a calamity.

So much so, one of the most popular courses – attended by over 1,000 students – in the US’s most prestigious Yale University, is not economics or political science but the one which teaches students how to cope with the torments of life. Resilience is not some magical quality or talent. It is not fairy dust.

It takes great mental effort and great strength of character to transcend hardship, to keep your focus and to turn grief into an aim.

As I was listening to this, I kept thinking of two people who, to my mind, represent resilience itself. I kept picturing Michael and Rose Vella, parents of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

An octogenarian couple, standing tall, hand in hand, focused on one sole aim, that of getting justice for their daughter. Their assassinated daughter. They do not give interviews, they do not go on television programmes, they do not publicly display their grief. They are never rude even when people shout insults at them as they walk down the streets. They do not want attention, they want the truth.

Michael and Rose attend every single event, every protest organised to keep the memory of their journalist daughter alive. They are there, smart, grateful and appreciative, sometimes at the back of the crowd, sometimes sitting on a side bench. And they’re always calm, collected – even when they look up and find One cameras bang in their faces; or when blatant lies about their families are thrown at them like putrid mud. They are stoic in the face of adversity; stoic in a very hysterical world.

When you inch closer to them you can see the pain etched in their resilience. “We relive it every day,” Daphne’s father told me once, almost in a whisper. It broke my heart. Every time the government gives an order/takes a decision/does not take action, and the process of justice is pushed further afield, they relive the fact that their daughter was assassinated because of the corruption she was unveiling.

They are left with memories, the carefree family moments, the plenty of knick-knacks she got or made them. Their private grief is bottomless. Their eldest daughter was the fulcrum of the family, killing her meant killing the spirit of their family. Just like killing her meant killing the spirit of freedom of speech in Malta.

When I look at them now, two years on, I can see that every single line of their anguish is the result of a government gone wrong. A government which does not care about doing the right thing for the common good but cares only about lining the pockets of the people by its side, at the expense of its citizens.

On Wednesday, it will be two years to the day since Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated. And I do not ask why. That is very clear. I ask how. How on earth could the government tackle the whole situation so messily?

A botched police investigation, a botched independent inquiry, botched PR, botched instructions to even quell peaceful protests in the form of flowers and candles. The whole thing was so bungled, so insensitive, so eyebrow raising, that it cost the Prime Minister the much coveted EU post, that of President of the Council, which would have given him a much wanted way out.

All over the world, journalists are asking questions, digging deep and producing investigative programmes about Malta. The government, led by a Prime Minister with vested interest, poo-poohs them, keeps on lying and points fingers at everyone bar its own.

And meanwhile, the nation is crumbling. The opposition party has been silenced; institutions taken over; people in key positions replaced with puppets. Foreign banks are refusing to commit long term; companies relocating, and society is breaking up.

The messy aftermath of Daphne’s assassination has broken friendships and families. At schools, children yell to each other that she deserved to be blown up. Children repeat what they hear and clearly, the message on top is parachuting down. How can we ever ingrain in our children’s minds that we are fine with people being murdered while doing their job?

Does the Prime Minister look around him and realise that the country is now flooding with affluence and decadence but also in restlessness and discontent? Or does he surround himself by fawning people throwing confetti of paper money?

Joseph Muscat has become a joke in international circles – everyone knows that Daphne was murdered by someone close to the top and that he wears the badge of political responsibility for it.

So why does he, time after time, fail to do the right thing on this issue, so that justice is served? That’s a question worthy of The Why Factor.

All we can do meanwhile, is show that we won’t be accomplices. On Wednesday, at 7pm there is going to be a demonstration for truth and justice in Republic Street, Valletta. Let us not leave Michael and Rose on their own.

krischetcuti@gmail.com

Twitter: @krischetcuti