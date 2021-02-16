Local singer-songwriter Michael Azzopardi has just released his debut EP, Pistola, now available on Spotify and Bandcamp.

Azzopardi’s alternative songs in Maltese present an intimate and varied song arrangement with emotionally rich and often vulnerable lyrics.

He is also a designer and film-maker and has put both these passions into making his own music videos and artwork for his musical releases.

The EP’s first three tracks – Fik Ħolqien, Skrejjen and Taħt il-Kmiem − are out with a music video on YouTube, with a fourth track, Tiblagħni l-Art, getting a video release on Friday.

Azzopardi will be performing in various locations during the upcoming months to small audiences. A live EP launch will be announced in the coming days.

The EP is produced, mixed and mastered by Ultralow Music and is released under the same label.

For more information, e-mail michael.azzopardi@gmail.com or call on 9930 8778.